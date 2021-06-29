Covington Capital Management Raises Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 137.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Dollar General by 16.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after acquiring an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in Dollar General by 293.0% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG stock traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, reaching $217.31. 6,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,634. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.