Covington Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 3.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Cummins by 27.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Cummins by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Cummins by 321.4% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 9,761.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after buying an additional 212,124 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.51. 2,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,078. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.19 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.10.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

