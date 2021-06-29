Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.200-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $681 million-$684 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.57 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.050 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on COUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.63.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,548. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $156,320.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,055.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $461,436.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,563 shares of company stock worth $28,991,717 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

