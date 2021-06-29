Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Bought by Rovida Advisors Inc.

Rovida Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,530 shares during the quarter. Coupa Software accounts for about 2.9% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $62,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.63.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at $660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $461,436.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,563 shares of company stock worth $28,991,717. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,548. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.29.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.