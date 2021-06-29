Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Country Garden stock opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53. Country Garden has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.904 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Country Garden’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

