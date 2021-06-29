Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives C$7.72 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CJR.B shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of CJR.B opened at C$5.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.99. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$2.29 and a 12-month high of C$6.54.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

