CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.03 Million

Brokerages expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to announce $118.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.90 million to $127.16 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $72.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year sales of $471.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $460.82 million to $482.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $550.40 million, with estimates ranging from $532.51 million to $568.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorePoint Lodging stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,192. The stock has a market cap of $608.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.17. CorePoint Lodging has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $10.78.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

