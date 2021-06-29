Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 15.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Copart by 4.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $133.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.38. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $134.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

