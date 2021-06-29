Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 71,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 562,258 shares.The stock last traded at $18.71 and had previously closed at $18.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLRS shares. Citigroup lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

