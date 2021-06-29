Contrasting Rollins (NYSE:ROL) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rollins and Airbnb’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins $2.16 billion 7.74 $260.82 million $0.54 62.91 Airbnb $3.38 billion 27.41 -$4.58 billion ($15.53) -9.65

Rollins has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airbnb. Airbnb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rollins, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rollins and Airbnb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins 14.04% 31.56% 15.97% Airbnb N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.3% of Rollins shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Airbnb shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.1% of Rollins shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of Airbnb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rollins and Airbnb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rollins 0 2 0 0 2.00 Airbnb 2 20 15 0 2.35

Rollins currently has a consensus price target of $32.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.84%. Airbnb has a consensus price target of $170.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.60%. Given Airbnb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Airbnb is more favorable than Rollins.

Summary

Rollins beats Airbnb on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to Australia's biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. In addition, it offers mosquito control, wildlife, lawn care, insulation, and HVAC services. The company serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and Africa. Rollins, Inc. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

