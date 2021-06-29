Contrasting Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) & freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) and freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

This table compares Nomura Research Institute and freenet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomura Research Institute $5.19 billion 3.79 $636.67 million $1.07 30.19 freenet $3.28 billion 0.93 $213.81 million N/A N/A

Nomura Research Institute has higher revenue and earnings than freenet.

Risk & Volatility

Nomura Research Institute has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, freenet has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nomura Research Institute and freenet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomura Research Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A freenet 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

This table compares Nomura Research Institute and freenet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomura Research Institute 12.37% 22.92% 12.65% freenet N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nomura Research Institute beats freenet on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc. The company's Financial IT Solutions segment provides system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online services for the financial institutions, including the securities, insurance, banking, asset management, and other financial sectors. Its Industrial IT Solutions segment offers system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online services primarily for the distribution, manufacturing, service, and public sectors. The company's IT Platform Services segment engages in the data center operation activities and construction of platforms and networks to the Financial IT and Industrial IT Solutions segments, as well as provides IT platform solutions and information security services to external clients. This segment is also involved in research related to advance IT, etc. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland. This segment also provides postpaid, no-frills, landline, internet, and digital TV services. The TV and Media segment offers planning, project management, installation, operation, services, and marketing of broadcast-related solutions for business-clients in the radio and media sectors, and DVB-T2 services for end users. It offers Freenet TV for terrestrial TV and waipu.tv for IPTV. The Other/Holding segment provides e-commerce/advertising services; digital products and entertainment formats for downloading, displaying, and use on mobile devices; develops and provides communication and IT solutions, and other services; and payment services. The company provides its services under mobilcom debitel, freenet.de, GRAVIS, media broaadcast, klarmobile.de, freenet energy, EXARING AG, callmobile, vitrado, freenet BASICS, freenet MOBILE, CHECKTECH, CARMADA, THE CLOUD, and freenet Business brands. It operates approximately 560 mobilcom-debitel stores, as well as operates GRAVIS stores for digital lifestyle products. The company sells its products through approximately 420 electronic stores; and online platforms. freenet AG was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in BÃ¼delsdorf, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.