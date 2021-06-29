Contrasting Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) and Its Peers

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) is one of 151 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Maxeon Solar Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Maxeon Solar Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Maxeon Solar Technologies Competitors 2110 8336 15493 646 2.55

Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential downside of 9.16%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 3.96%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million -$142.63 million -3.91 Maxeon Solar Technologies Competitors $3.35 billion $587.24 million 21.06

Maxeon Solar Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.8% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -19.13% -36.59% -15.70% Maxeon Solar Technologies Competitors -23.21% 1.50% 0.75%

Summary

Maxeon Solar Technologies competitors beat Maxeon Solar Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

