Contrasting LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) and First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) and First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of LCNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of First Horizon shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of LCNB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of First Horizon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. First Horizon pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. LCNB pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Horizon pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LCNB has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and First Horizon has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. LCNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares LCNB and First Horizon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCNB 25.97% 8.49% 1.16% First Horizon 28.89% 11.68% 1.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LCNB and First Horizon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCNB $79.52 million 2.73 $20.08 million $1.55 10.81 First Horizon $3.39 billion 2.84 $845.00 million $1.22 14.30

First Horizon has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB. LCNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Horizon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

LCNB has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Horizon has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LCNB and First Horizon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCNB 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Horizon 0 2 6 1 2.89

LCNB currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.48%. First Horizon has a consensus price target of $14.44, suggesting a potential downside of 17.22%. Given LCNB’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LCNB is more favorable than First Horizon.

Summary

First Horizon beats LCNB on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. The company also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicles, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, it provides trust administration, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, the company offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, it provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 33 offices, including a main office in Warren County; branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, and Ross counties; and an operations center in Warren County, Ohio, as well as 36 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. The company also underwrites bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; sells loans and derivatives; and offers advisory services. In addition, it offers various services, such as mortgage banking; title insurance and loan-closing; brokerage; correspondent banking; nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Further, the company sells mutual fund and retail insurance products; and credit cards. It operates approximately 490 banking offices in 12 states under the First Horizon Bank brand; and 29 offices in 18 states under the FHN Financial brand in the United States. The company was formerly known as First Horizon National Corporation and changed its name to First Horizon Corporation in November 2020. First Horizon Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

