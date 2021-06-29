Contrasting Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) and Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) and Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Katapult shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Textainer Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Katapult and Textainer Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katapult N/A -563.72% -11.16% Textainer Group 22.29% 10.69% 2.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Katapult and Textainer Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Katapult N/A N/A -$31.93 million N/A N/A Textainer Group $600.87 million 2.84 $72.82 million $1.63 20.74

Textainer Group has higher revenue and earnings than Katapult.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Katapult and Textainer Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katapult 0 1 0 0 2.00 Textainer Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Katapult currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.04%. Textainer Group has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.27%. Given Katapult’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Katapult is more favorable than Textainer Group.

Summary

Textainer Group beats Katapult on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc., doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership. The company offers its services to acquire the online or in-store purchases of electronics, appliances, furniture, musical instruments, and more. Katapult Group, Inc. was formerly known as Cognical Inc and changed its name to Katapult Group, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers. It also provides container acquisition, management, and disposal services to affiliated and unaffiliated container investors. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of containers from its fleet, as well as purchase, lease, or resale of containers from shipping line customers, container traders, and other sellers of containers. It operates a fleet of approximately 2.4 million containers, representing 3.8 million twenty-foot equivalent units. The company primarily serves shipping lines, as well as freight forwarding companies and the United States military. Textainer Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

