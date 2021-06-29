Contrasting BigCommerce (BIGC) & Its Peers

BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIGC) is one of 323 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BigCommerce to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BigCommerce and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigCommerce 2 11 5 0 2.17 BigCommerce Competitors 2167 11378 21262 608 2.57

BigCommerce currently has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.24%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 4.31%. Given BigCommerce’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BigCommerce has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BigCommerce and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BigCommerce $152.37 million -$37.56 million -59.75 BigCommerce Competitors $1.90 billion $334.18 million 57.31

BigCommerce’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BigCommerce. BigCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.7% of BigCommerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BigCommerce and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigCommerce -25.37% -52.31% -19.46% BigCommerce Competitors -39.93% -60.32% -3.56%

Summary

BigCommerce peers beat BigCommerce on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries in approximately 155 countries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

