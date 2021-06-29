Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $399.76 Million

Equities analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will post $399.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $390.77 million to $415.40 million. Conn’s posted sales of $366.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.89) earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $26.43. 311,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,565. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $775.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.61.

In related news, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $322,753.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,497 shares in the company, valued at $828,371.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $180,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,841.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,942 shares of company stock worth $2,149,613 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Conn’s by 42.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 52,409 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Conn’s by 176.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 397,771 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $8,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.