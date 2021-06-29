ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Receives $25.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNOB shares. TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.41. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $28.72.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $64.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.15 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 30.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $59,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,748.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

