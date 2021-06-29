Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Down to $19.29

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.29, but opened at $18.75. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 887 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have issued reports on CNTB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41.
About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
