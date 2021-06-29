Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Down to $19.29

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.29, but opened at $18.75. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 887 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNTB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTB. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $740,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $2,035,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $8,325,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $925,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

