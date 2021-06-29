Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $33.84.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.