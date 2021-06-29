Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,164,014,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,270 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,801,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $244,728,611.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,198,120.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,093,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,530,502. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

NYSE WMT opened at $138.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $386.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.21 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.87.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.