COMPASS Pathways’ (CMPS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.24% from the stock’s previous close.

CMPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $36.70 on Monday. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.34.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at $28,584,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

