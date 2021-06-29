Comparing Travel + Leisure (TNL) & The Competition

Travel + Leisure (NYSE: TNL) is one of 42 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Travel + Leisure to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

This table compares Travel + Leisure and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion -$255.00 million -62.45 Travel + Leisure Competitors $1.80 billion -$394.04 million 23.62

Travel + Leisure has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Travel + Leisure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Travel + Leisure and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travel + Leisure -4.17% -3.81% 0.51% Travel + Leisure Competitors -37.32% -46.93% -2.41%

Risk and Volatility

Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travel + Leisure’s competitors have a beta of 1.72, meaning that their average stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Travel + Leisure and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travel + Leisure 0 0 3 0 3.00 Travel + Leisure Competitors 553 2410 3118 69 2.44

Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus price target of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.47%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential downside of 5.26%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

Travel + Leisure pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Travel + Leisure pays out -127.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 142.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Travel + Leisure is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats its competitors on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co. provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, a home exchange network, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 247 vacation ownership resorts. The company also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.