Comparing Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) & T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE)

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) and T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blink Charging and T.J.T.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blink Charging $6.23 million 292.27 -$17.85 million ($0.59) -73.51 T.J.T. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

T.J.T. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blink Charging.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blink Charging and T.J.T., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blink Charging 0 1 3 0 2.75 T.J.T. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blink Charging currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.38%. Given Blink Charging’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Blink Charging is more favorable than T.J.T..

Volatility & Risk

Blink Charging has a beta of 3.89, suggesting that its stock price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T.J.T. has a beta of -1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blink Charging and T.J.T.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blink Charging -310.60% -30.48% -27.78% T.J.T. N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.8% of Blink Charging shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Blink Charging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blink Charging beats T.J.T. on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink charging stations and associated charging data, back-end operations, and payment processing, as well as provides property owners, managers, parking companies, and state and municipal entities with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations; and provides EV drivers with station information, including station location, availability, and applicable fees. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, software services, and service plans. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through field sales force and resellers, as well as sells residential Level 2 chargers through various internet channels. As of December 31, 2020, it deployed approximately 16,617 EV charging stations. Blink Charging Co. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About T.J.T.

T.J.T., Inc. engages in repairing and reconditioning axles and tires for the manufactured housing industry in the United States. It also distributes vinyl siding products, piers, and related set-up products, as well as skirting and other aftermarket accessories. The company serves primarily manufactured housing factories, manufactured housing dealers, contractors, and site-built housing market, as well as to recreational vehicle and residential markets in Idaho, Oregon, California, Utah, Washington, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico, Indiana, Iowa, Nevada, Wisconsin, and North Dakota. T.J.T., Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Emmett, Idaho.

