Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,543 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,104% compared to the typical volume of 70 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 19,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,148,000 after purchasing an additional 231,934 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 32,944.8% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 332,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 331,095 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,863,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,322,000 after purchasing an additional 468,825 shares in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBS stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.73.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $905.45 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0714 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

