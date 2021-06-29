Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on COHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $265.17 on Tuesday. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.45.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

