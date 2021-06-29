Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.82 million.Cognyte Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.140 EPS.

CGNT opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.87 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognyte Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

