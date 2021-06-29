Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,089 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,255 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,903. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $704,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

