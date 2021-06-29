Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report sales of $263.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $264.72 million and the lowest is $262.10 million. Cognex posted sales of $169.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $983.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $950.55 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.18 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cognex.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,950,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,572,669,000 after buying an additional 393,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cognex by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,223,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,014,451,000 after purchasing an additional 154,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,876,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,704,000 after purchasing an additional 209,608 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 23.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,236,000 after purchasing an additional 623,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cognex by 18.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after purchasing an additional 423,509 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 52 week low of $58.24 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.