CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-$2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.830-$2.870 EPS.

NYSE CMS opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

