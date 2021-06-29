Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Up 338.5% in June

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 338.5% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of CBGPY opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $53.10.

CBGPY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Investec upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

