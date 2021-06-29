Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $16,540,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,301,567 shares of company stock valued at $736,112,879. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $349.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,269,115. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $358.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.