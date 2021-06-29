Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $20.25 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 1.7% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $20,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 781,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,790,000 after purchasing an additional 58,878 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,360,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.67. 18,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,054. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $87.62 and a 52-week high of $128.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.54.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

