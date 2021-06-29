Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.10. The company had a trading volume of 103,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,078. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

