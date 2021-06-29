Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 6,935 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 39.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.70. The stock had a trading volume of 497,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,433,971. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.26. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

