Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 185,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,692,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEA. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,631,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lear by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

LEA stock opened at $175.00 on Tuesday. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

