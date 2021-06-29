Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 47,331 Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,238,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,331 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.09% of BP Midstream Partners worth $40,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 332,657 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,860,000 after purchasing an additional 659,626 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 148,463 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 169,294 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares during the period. 30.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

BPMP stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.11. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a current ratio of 15.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.10%.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

