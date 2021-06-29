Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $48.04 Million Stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,664 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 56,393 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $48,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cryoport by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $176,867,000 after buying an additional 493,306 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after buying an additional 659,542 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cryoport by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after buying an additional 88,827 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cryoport by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,920 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after buying an additional 204,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,954 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after buying an additional 132,756 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $246,311.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $844,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 737,851 shares of company stock valued at $44,252,546 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

