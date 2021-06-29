Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $44.96 Million Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,245,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,202,018 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.96% of MGIC Investment worth $44,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 125,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.