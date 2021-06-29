Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $43.02 Million Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $43,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $136.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.46 and a beta of 1.66. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.