Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $38.01 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 651,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,372 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $38,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 114.7% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 22.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 58,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 42.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC stock opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.89. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.