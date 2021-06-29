Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $34.96 Million Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.19% of TreeHouse Foods worth $34,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $2,281,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 360,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after buying an additional 23,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.