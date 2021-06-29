Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,503 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.82% of Clarus worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 1st quarter valued at $1,705,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

CLAR opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. Clarus Co. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $116,522.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,358.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036 over the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

