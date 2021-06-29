Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.10 on July 23rd

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.
Shares of CVG stock traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$65.80. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.62. Clairvest Group has a 1-year low of C$44.96 and a 1-year high of C$68.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$990.82 million and a P/E ratio of 9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.86.
About Clairvest Group
Featured Article: Front-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for Clairvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clairvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.