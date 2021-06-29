Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.10 on July 23rd

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of CVG stock traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$65.80. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.62. Clairvest Group has a 1-year low of C$44.96 and a 1-year high of C$68.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$990.82 million and a P/E ratio of 9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.86.

About Clairvest Group

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid market, growth equity investments, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, gaming, healthcare services, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial services, media, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

