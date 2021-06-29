CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Update

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, an increase of 245.6% from the May 31st total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CK Hutchison stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94. CK Hutchison has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.2982 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

