Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $46.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after buying an additional 3,038,621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after buying an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,793,000 after buying an additional 716,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,999,000 after buying an additional 460,267 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after buying an additional 4,261,604 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

