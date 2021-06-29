Citigroup Raises NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $72.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $58.30 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NIO. Mizuho boosted their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,120,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of -53.30 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.08. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. Analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

