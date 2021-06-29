Citigroup Raises Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $28.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.43.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL opened at $22.71 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Halliburton by 42.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.