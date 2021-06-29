Citigroup Inc. Has $5.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.3% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 84,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after buying an additional 37,765 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

VDC stock opened at $181.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $146.30 and a 12-month high of $187.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.44.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

