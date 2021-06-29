Citigroup Inc. Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,212 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

