Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at $226,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $107.95.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

LAMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.